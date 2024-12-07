The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,257,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3,921.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,368 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,101,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,301,000 after purchasing an additional 484,198 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,267,000 after purchasing an additional 252,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GT. Wolfe Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 1.7 %

GT stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.77. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

