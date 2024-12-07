Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $733,000 Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of ACM Research worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACMR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after purchasing an additional 683,361 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 530.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 177,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 149,670 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in ACM Research by 625.1% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 75,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 65,102 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in ACM Research by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 127,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 62,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Craig Hallum cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other ACM Research news, major shareholder Science & Technology Shanghai sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,619,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,428,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,463,767.42. The trade was a 10.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,073,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 710,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,454.48. This trade represents a 7.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,244,016 shares of company stock valued at $26,939,953. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACMR opened at $14.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $857.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.35. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

