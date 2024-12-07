Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,618,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,114 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,723,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,073,000 after buying an additional 674,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 29.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,818,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,753,000 after buying an additional 2,668,384 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 10,227,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,558,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 5,324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,724,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $240,666.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $179,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,075.84. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

