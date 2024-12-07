Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $309,000 Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 49.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 96.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,518,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,514,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843,193 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,464,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,476,644,000 after buying an additional 19,980,902 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 105.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,668,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,127,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245,046 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 95.9% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 29,456,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,048,660,000 after buying an additional 14,418,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,017,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,069,338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246,978 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

CNQ opened at $32.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.