Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,275 ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of ATI by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 528,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ATI by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,506,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,003,000 after purchasing an additional 102,691 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of ATI by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI opened at $57.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

ATI announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $1,540,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 511,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,510,003.23. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $155,931.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,611.06. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,598 shares of company stock worth $4,726,682 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ATI from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered ATI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

