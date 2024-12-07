Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Coursera (NYSE:COUR)

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.52.

Shares of COUR opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,600,298.13. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $41,676.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,580.06. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,885 shares of company stock worth $102,815. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coursera by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,401,000 after purchasing an additional 63,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 199,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 67.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,800,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,397 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Coursera by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,690,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 172,585 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coursera by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

