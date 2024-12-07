BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 27,313 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.06% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HGV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,271,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,817,000 after acquiring an additional 917,397 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 218.0% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,200,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after buying an additional 823,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,269,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,752,000 after buying an additional 698,664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 63.9% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 287,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 112,117 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $49.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $168,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,295,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,054,232.50. The trade was a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,052,112.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,504.60. This trade represents a 35.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

