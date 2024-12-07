Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

