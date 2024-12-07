Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,953,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399,033 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $19,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Shares of PGRE opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

