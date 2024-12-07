TeraWulf’s (WULF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WULF. Northland Securities boosted their target price on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Canada cut TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. TeraWulf has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 57.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 22.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

