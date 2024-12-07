Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

YMAB stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $472.09 million, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $389,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,822.57. The trade was a 30.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 143.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 74,452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Caligan Partners LP raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 105.3% during the third quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 1,195,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 613,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

