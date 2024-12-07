Warner Music Group’s (WMG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $38.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 69.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 86.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 428,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $12,007,352.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,289,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,113,588. The trade was a 15.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 9,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

