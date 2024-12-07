Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given New $51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VNOM. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Viper Energy stock opened at $51.01 on Thursday. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. State Street Corp raised its position in Viper Energy by 78.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,833,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,183 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 760,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 582,247 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,044,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,980,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 251,800 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

