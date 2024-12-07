Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.

WULF has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Canada downgraded TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $8.12 on Thursday. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in TeraWulf by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in TeraWulf by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

