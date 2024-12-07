Berenberg Bank Cuts British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target to GBX 480

British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.37) to GBX 480 ($6.12) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

British Land Stock Performance

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 368.80 ($4.70) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 408.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 412.83. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.30 ($4.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 467.80 ($5.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -335.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59.

British Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 12.24 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

About British Land

In other news, insider Mark Aedy acquired 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,243.20 ($11,783.78). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,228 shares of company stock worth $969,349. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

