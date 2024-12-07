Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $378.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $359.00 to $378.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WTW has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.80.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $322.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of -44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $234.01 and a 12 month high of $334.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $41,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

