Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UPWK. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Upwork from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Upwork from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Upwork has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $193.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.55 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $59,466.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,621.72. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $145,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,294 shares in the company, valued at $20,600.48. The trade was a 87.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,808 shares of company stock worth $2,756,163 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Upwork by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Upwork by 45.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

