Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $365.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WTW. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $359.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $322.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $234.01 and a fifty-two week high of $334.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of -44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

