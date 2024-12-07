JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 555 ($7.08) to GBX 695 ($8.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.05) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

ATG stock opened at GBX 567 ($7.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £690.72 million, a PE ratio of 7,112.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 454.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 473.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Auction Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 365 ($4.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 638 ($8.13).

In other news, insider Tom Hargreaves sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.50), for a total transaction of £1,173,000 ($1,495,410.50). 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Auction Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.