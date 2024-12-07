JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 555 ($7.08) to GBX 695 ($8.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.05) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 29th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Auction Technology Group
Auction Technology Group Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Tom Hargreaves sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.50), for a total transaction of £1,173,000 ($1,495,410.50). 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Auction Technology Group
Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Auction Technology Group
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.