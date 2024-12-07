Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $437,692.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,324,707.20. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,811 shares of company stock valued at $874,014. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,231,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,199,000 after buying an additional 227,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4,185,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 41,859 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 572.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 38,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 64,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Further Reading

