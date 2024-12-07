Bellway (LON:BWY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight Rating

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BWY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,900 ($36.97) to GBX 3,200 ($40.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,368 ($42.94) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bellway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,204.20 ($40.85).

LON BWY opened at GBX 2,536 ($32.33) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,829.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,831.54. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,384 ($30.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,384 ($43.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,408.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

In other news, insider Simon Scougall purchased 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,528 ($32.23) per share, with a total value of £13,019.20 ($16,597.65). Also, insider Keith Adey sold 27,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($41.52), for a total value of £889,258.71 ($1,133,680.15). 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

