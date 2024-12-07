UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at Barclays

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $123.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s current price.

UMBF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UMBF

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $124.95 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $75.03 and a 52-week high of $129.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average of $100.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $716.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.83 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,552,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,960,384.80. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg M. Graves acquired 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.29 per share, with a total value of $28,196.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,106.76. The trade was a 0.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,353,950. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in UMB Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.