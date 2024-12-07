Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VIGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vigil Neuroscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VIGL

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Shares of VIGL stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. Vigil Neuroscience has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 66,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 334.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 92,217 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.