Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $0.25 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WKHS

Workhorse Group Stock Up 7.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of WKHS opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 149,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

(Get Free Report)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.