HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of XBIO opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.24. Xenetic Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 161.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

