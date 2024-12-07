Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €1.01 ($1.06) and last traded at €1.05 ($1.11). 55,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.11 ($1.16).

Medigene Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €1.48. The company has a market cap of $15.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Medigene Company Profile

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's end-to-end platform enables the development of T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple tumor indications. Its pipeline includes MDG1015, a TCR-T therapy product to treat multiple solid tumor indications; MDG10xx to treat multiple solid tumor; and MDG1011, a TCR-T immunotherapy candidate, which is in clinical development to treat blood cancer.

