e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Trading Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). Approximately 2,518,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 758,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.65 ($0.12).

e-therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £52.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 22.20 and a quick ratio of 20.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.23.

e-therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e-therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. It offers HepNet, a proprietary, hepatocyte-specific, and computational biology platform that addresses key limitations of the biopharmaceutical industry, including extracting value from big data, addressing complex diseases, and improving translatability in research and development; and GalOmic, a RNA interference (RNAi) chemistry platform, which enables the generation of GalNAc-conjugated short interfering RNA drug candidates for hepatocyte-specific gene silencing through RNAi of any target gene identified by HepNet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e-therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e-therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.