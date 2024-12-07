Savaria (TSE:SIS) Trading 1.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$21.10 and last traded at C$21.02. 94,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 80,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIS. Cormark cut shares of Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Savaria’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Also, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 50,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

