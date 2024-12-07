Savaria (TSE:SIS) Trading 1.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$21.10 and last traded at C$21.02. 94,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 80,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on SIS. Cormark cut shares of Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Savaria
Savaria Trading Up 1.1 %
Savaria Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Savaria’s payout ratio is 83.08%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Also, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 50,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.
About Savaria
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Savaria
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- What is a support level?
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.