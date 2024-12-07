Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$14.82 and last traded at C$14.82. Approximately 12,772 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 11,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.07.

Algoma Central Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.58. The firm has a market cap of C$601.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

