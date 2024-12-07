Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.38 and last traded at $28.30. Approximately 337,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 108,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22.

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.