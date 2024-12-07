Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 283 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 279.50 ($3.56). Approximately 418,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 466,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276.50 ($3.52).

Volex Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 315.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 336.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £504.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,746.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Volex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

About Volex

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

Featured Stories

