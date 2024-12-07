James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Trading 1.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 314 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 314 ($4.00). Approximately 6,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 66,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($3.93).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of James Fisher and Sons to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.78) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.
About James Fisher and Sons
James Fisher and Sons plc operates as an engineering services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Defence, and Maritime Transport. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.
