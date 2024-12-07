Gibson Energy Q2 EPS Forecast Decreased by Atb Cap Markets

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 22.45%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Gibson Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

