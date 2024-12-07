Aimia (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) Trading Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAPFF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 21,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 24,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.
Aimia Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.
Aimia Company Profile
Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
