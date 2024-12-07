Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 10,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 70,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Legend Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

