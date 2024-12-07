North Midland Construction (LON:NMD) Trading 1.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of North Midland Construction PLC (LON:NMD – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.76) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.76). 12,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 5,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.63).

North Midland Construction Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 530 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 530.

North Midland Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North Midland Construction PLC engages in the civil, building and mechanical, and electrical engineering businesses in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division specializes in the construction of new build and refurbishment projects, social housing, student accommodation facilities, and health and primary care centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North Midland Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Midland Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.