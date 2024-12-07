Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Trading Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 1,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Clean Coal Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of a patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a high energy, low polluting fuel. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The company was founded on September 17, 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

