Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.40. 24,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 34,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Singapore Airlines Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Singapore Airlines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Singapore Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

