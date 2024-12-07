Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 1.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $175.00. Guggenheim currently has a sell rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $377.52 and last traded at $373.96. Approximately 26,162,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 94,457,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.49.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.84.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 520,280 shares of company stock worth $170,418,640 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.64, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

