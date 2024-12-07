Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $14.50 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 21.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,431,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 249,113 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 47,094 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 491,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 158,329 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

