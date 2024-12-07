Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) vs. Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 18.41% 9.44% 3.07% Regency Centers 27.78% 5.85% 3.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 Regency Centers 0 2 9 2 3.00

Regency Centers has a consensus price target of $77.08, suggesting a potential upside of 3.98%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 222.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers pays out 132.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Regency Centers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $95.57 million 5.83 $15.40 million $1.31 30.69 Regency Centers $1.44 billion 9.34 $364.56 million $2.13 34.80

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

