Reviewing China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) and China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Monolithic Power Systems and China Sunergy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 2 9 0 2.82 China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus price target of $840.36, indicating a potential upside of 42.51%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than China Sunergy.

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and China Sunergy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $1.82 billion 15.80 $427.37 million $8.87 66.48 China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than China Sunergy.

Volatility & Risk

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Sunergy has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and China Sunergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 21.29% 20.44% 16.93% China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats China Sunergy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications. It offers lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in computers and notebooks, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, value-added resellers, directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and other end customers. It serves China, Taiwan, South Korea, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

About China Sunergy

(Get Free Report)

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.