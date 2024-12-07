Comparing Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM)

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Binah Capital Group and Bitcoin Depot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Binah Capital Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bitcoin Depot 0 1 2 1 3.00

Bitcoin Depot has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 97.13%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than Binah Capital Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Binah Capital Group -3.06% -205.99% -7.62% Bitcoin Depot -2.28% -488.33% -15.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Binah Capital Group and Bitcoin Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by institutional investors. 83.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Binah Capital Group and Bitcoin Depot”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Binah Capital Group $167.96 million 0.30 $570,000.00 N/A N/A Bitcoin Depot $688.97 million 0.16 -$26.10 million ($0.93) -2.00

Binah Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitcoin Depot.

Volatility and Risk

Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bitcoin Depot beats Binah Capital Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

