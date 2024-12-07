Comparing Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) & Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Murphy Oil”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.79 billion 0.92 $213.52 million $0.44 7.88 Murphy Oil $3.19 billion 1.37 $661.56 million $3.10 9.67

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Kosmos Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

95.3% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy 12.21% 31.08% 6.53% Murphy Oil 14.78% 9.22% 5.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kosmos Energy and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Murphy Oil 0 9 5 0 2.36

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 65.95%. Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $40.92, indicating a potential upside of 36.48%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Dividends

Kosmos Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Kosmos Energy pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Murphy Oil pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Kosmos Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

