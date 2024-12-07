Comparing Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) & Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Kosmos Energy and Murphy Oil”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kosmos Energy
|$1.79 billion
|0.92
|$213.52 million
|$0.44
|7.88
|Murphy Oil
|$3.19 billion
|1.37
|$661.56 million
|$3.10
|9.67
Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Kosmos Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Volatility and Risk
Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Kosmos Energy and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kosmos Energy
|12.21%
|31.08%
|6.53%
|Murphy Oil
|14.78%
|9.22%
|5.18%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kosmos Energy and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kosmos Energy
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2.50
|Murphy Oil
|0
|9
|5
|0
|2.36
Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 65.95%. Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $40.92, indicating a potential upside of 36.48%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Murphy Oil.
Dividends
Kosmos Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Kosmos Energy pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Murphy Oil pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.
Summary
Murphy Oil beats Kosmos Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
About Murphy Oil
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.