Head to Head Comparison: Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) & MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Byline Bancorp pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MetroCity Bankshares and Byline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Byline Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

MetroCity Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. Byline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $30.88, suggesting a potential downside of 2.33%. Given MetroCity Bankshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MetroCity Bankshares is more favorable than Byline Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Byline Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $135.01 million 6.52 $51.61 million $2.32 14.98 Byline Bancorp $535.79 million 2.62 $107.88 million $2.75 11.49

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. Byline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MetroCity Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares 25.54% 14.97% 1.66% Byline Bancorp 19.39% 11.90% 1.32%

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats MetroCity Bankshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; letters of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans. In addition, it offers online banking services, which include access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions, such as remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; and automated teller machines and telephone banking services. Further, it provides debit cards for checking customers, direct deposits, and cashier's checks; treasury management services, including wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payments services; and cash management deposit products, such as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits. The company also provides term loans, revolving lines of credit, and construction financing services; senior secured financing solutions to private equity backed lower middle market companies; small business administration and united states department of agriculture loans; and treasury management products and services. In addition, it offers financing solutions for equipment vendors and their end users; syndication services; and investment, trust, and wealth management services that include fiduciary and executor services, financial planning solutions, investment advisory services, and private banking services for foundations and endowments, and high net worth individuals. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

