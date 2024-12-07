TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Head-To-Head Survey

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ICTS International and TriNet Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICTS International $431.54 million 0.39 $7.08 million N/A N/A TriNet Group $4.92 billion 0.95 $375.00 million $5.19 18.26

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than ICTS International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICTS International N/A N/A N/A TriNet Group 5.29% 248.94% 7.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares ICTS International and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ICTS International and TriNet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICTS International 0 0 0 0 0.00 TriNet Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

TriNet Group has a consensus price target of $117.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.44%. Given TriNet Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than ICTS International.

Volatility and Risk

ICTS International has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of ICTS International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of TriNet Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TriNet Group beats ICTS International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V. provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. It offers aviation security services, including security screening, behavior detection on crowds and queues, perimeter guarding/ patrolling, CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution, and vehicle marshalling. It also provides above wing security services, such as security interviewing, behavior detection, and escort of valuables and weapons; and handling services. In addition, it offers below wing services, comprising ramp and door guarding, interior and exterior searches, catering and bag room guarding, and selectee search; cargo security services, which include cargo screening, explosives detection dogs, access control, and vehicle marshalling services; private charter flight and cargo security screening, catering and aircraft Security Screening, aircraft search, and employee screening services; general security services, which comprise security search and screening, access control, perimeter guarding/patrolling, security host and reception, and CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution services; and training/consulting/auditing services. Further, it offers aviation security technology, including New Advanced Passenger Screening, an IT-system that enables pre-departure analysis of passenger information, and X-Check and I-Check that supports airline staff, security or filtering agents with customer processing; SaaS for identity verification and fraud prevention from physical and digital ID documents; and non-security services, such as agent services, guard services, queue monitors, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, baggage handling, cruise line baggage transfer, VIP meet and greet services, equipment for passengers, and shuttle services to airline crews. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It also provides technology platform, an online and mobile tool that allows users to store, view, and manager HR information and administer various HR transactions, such as payroll processing, tax administration and credits, employee onboarding and termination, employee performance, time and attendance, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration, as well as incorporated workforce analytics and allows professional employer organization clients to generate HR data, payroll, compensation, and other custom reports. The company serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, and not-for-profit. It sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

