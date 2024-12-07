Reviewing Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) & ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ)

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) and Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

ARQ has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ener-Core has a beta of 22.14, indicating that its share price is 2,114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ARQ and Ener-Core, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ener-Core 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

ARQ currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.17%. Given ARQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ARQ is more favorable than Ener-Core.

This table compares ARQ and Ener-Core’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARQ -0.44% -0.25% -0.19% Ener-Core N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARQ and Ener-Core”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARQ $110.02 million 2.78 -$12.25 million ($0.01) -729.00 Ener-Core N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ener-Core has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARQ.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of ARQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of ARQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Ener-Core shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ARQ beats Ener-Core on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc. produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives. The company was formerly known as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Arq, Inc. in February 2024. Arq, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Ener-Core

Ener-Core, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors in the United States and the Netherlands. Ener-Core, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

