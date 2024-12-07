Head-To-Head Contrast: QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) & Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) and QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of QT Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Hyperfine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and QT Imaging”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $13.26 million 5.39 -$44.24 million ($0.57) -1.72 QT Imaging N/A N/A -$4.03 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

QT Imaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyperfine.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hyperfine and QT Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 1 0 2.50 QT Imaging 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hyperfine currently has a consensus price target of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 63.27%. Given Hyperfine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than QT Imaging.

Risk and Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QT Imaging has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and QT Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -309.42% -57.54% -50.38% QT Imaging N/A N/A -65.94%

Summary

Hyperfine beats QT Imaging on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors. Hyperfine, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient’s breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

