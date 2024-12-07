Comparing Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) & Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML)

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) and Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Critical Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of Critical Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Critical Metals has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium -36.85% -38.04% -13.30% Critical Metals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Critical Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sigma Lithium and Critical Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Critical Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sigma Lithium currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 106.93%. Given Sigma Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Critical Metals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Critical Metals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium $192.85 million 6.83 -$28.33 million ($0.48) -24.67 Critical Metals N/A N/A -$147.49 million N/A N/A

Sigma Lithium has higher revenue and earnings than Critical Metals.

Summary

Critical Metals beats Sigma Lithium on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

