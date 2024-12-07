Contrasting Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) & Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Cardiol Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $377.71 million 5.86 -$132.53 million ($1.76) -15.18 Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 1,958.47 -$20.84 million ($0.39) -3.69

Cardiol Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiol Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

99.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Cardiol Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -41.07% -16.22% -10.94% Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -194.40% -129.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Beam Therapeutics and Cardiol Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 4 7 1 2.75 Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20

Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $44.91, indicating a potential upside of 68.14%. Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 507.64%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics beats Beam Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a. The company has research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc., focus on in vivo base editing programs for targets rare genetic diseases of the liver, muscle, and central nervous system; Apellis Pharmaceuticals to conduct preclinical research on target specific genes within the complement system in various organs, including the eye, liver, and brain; Verve Therapeutics, Inc., for cardiovascular disease treatments; Sana Biotechnology, Inc., to research, develop, and commercialize rights to CRISPR Cas12b for cell therapy programs; and Orbital Therapeutics design RNA for the prevention, treatment or diagnosis of human disease. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis. The company is also developing CRD-38 injection for subcutaneous administration that is in preclinical development for the treatment of heart failure. It has a license agreement with Meros. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

